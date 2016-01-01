See All Pediatricians in Anchorage, AK
Dr. Robert Schafer, MD

Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Schafer, MD

Dr. Robert Schafer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Paul L. Foster School of Medicine at Texas Tech University and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.

Dr. Schafer works at The Children's Clinic in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schafer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Children's Clinic
    4001 Dale St Ste 213, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 931-5244
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    11:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Regional Hospital

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Sinusitis
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Robert Schafer, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1134583032
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso
    Medical Education
    • Paul L. Foster School of Medicine at Texas Tech University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Schafer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schafer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schafer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schafer works at The Children's Clinic in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Schafer’s profile.

    Dr. Schafer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schafer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schafer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schafer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

