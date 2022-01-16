Dr. Robert Scharfman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scharfman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Scharfman, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Scharfman, MD
Dr. Robert Scharfman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Dr. Scharfman works at
Dr. Scharfman's Office Locations
-
1
Atlantic Medical Eye Care3 Hospital Plz Ste 310, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 607-0555
-
2
Camis234 Industrial Way W Bldg B, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 607-0555
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Highly professional. I have both of my eyes cataracts surgery done by the doctor. I was amazed after surgery if it has been done or not. No pain or any kind of problem. Even I was able to see immediately through the holes of eye cover perfectly. Now I do not need even eyeglasses. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Robert Scharfman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1700990801
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scharfman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scharfman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scharfman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Scharfman works at
Dr. Scharfman has seen patients for Floaters, Pinguecula and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scharfman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Scharfman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scharfman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scharfman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scharfman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.