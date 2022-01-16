Overview of Dr. Robert Scharfman, MD

Dr. Robert Scharfman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. Scharfman works at Atlantic Medical Eye Care in Old Bridge, NJ with other offices in Eatontown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Pinguecula and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.