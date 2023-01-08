Overview of Dr. Robert Scheinberg, MD

Dr. Robert Scheinberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.



Dr. Scheinberg works at Texas Orthopaedic Surgical Associates in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Systemic Chondromalacia, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.