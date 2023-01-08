Dr. Robert Scheinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scheinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Scheinberg, MD
Dr. Robert Scheinberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.
Texas Orthopaedic Associates8210 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 130, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 750-1207Friday8:00am - 1:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas
I was very pleased with Dr.Scheinberg, he looked me in the eye, spoke directly to me, did not use a computer to take notes during our visit. Paid attention to everything I said. I could not ask for a more attentive Dr.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1053320010
- Steadman Hawkins
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Hendrix College
Dr. Scheinberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scheinberg has seen patients for Systemic Chondromalacia, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scheinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheinberg.
