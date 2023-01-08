See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Robert Scheinberg, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (72)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Scheinberg, MD

Dr. Robert Scheinberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.

Dr. Scheinberg works at Texas Orthopaedic Surgical Associates in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Systemic Chondromalacia, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Scheinberg's Office Locations

    Texas Orthopaedic Associates
    8210 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 130, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 750-1207
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 08, 2023
    I was very pleased with Dr.Scheinberg, he looked me in the eye, spoke directly to me, did not use a computer to take notes during our visit. Paid attention to everything I said. I could not ask for a more attentive Dr.
    SHERIDAN — Jan 08, 2023
    About Dr. Robert Scheinberg, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053320010
    Education & Certifications

    • Steadman Hawkins
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    • Hendrix College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Scheinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scheinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scheinberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scheinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scheinberg works at Texas Orthopaedic Surgical Associates in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Scheinberg’s profile.

    Dr. Scheinberg has seen patients for Systemic Chondromalacia, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scheinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheinberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scheinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scheinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

