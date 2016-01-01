Dr. Schenck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robert Schenck, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Schenck, MD
Dr. Robert Schenck, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 68 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Schenck's Office Locations
- 1 1725 W Harrison St Ste 319, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 738-3426
About Dr. Robert Schenck, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 68 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
