Dr. Robert Schiffer, MD

Gastroenterology
3.2 (6)
Call for new patient details
60 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Schiffer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 60 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Schiffer works at Robert Schiffer M.d. Inc. in Newport Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert Schiffer M.d. Inc.
    320 Superior Ave Ste 300, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 650-5771

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

pH Probe
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Colorectal Cancer Screening
pH Probe
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Colorectal Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 23, 2016
    Dr Schiffer treats me for abdominal pain, anemia and gastritis. He is thorough and concerned. I would recommend Dr. Schiffer for many different medical problems.
    Ella R in Newport Beach, CA — Mar 23, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Robert Schiffer, MD
    About Dr. Robert Schiffer, MD

    Gastroenterology
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    60 years of experience
    • 60 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English, German
    • English, German
    1457383945
    • 1457383945
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of CaliforniaIrvine Medical Center
    Internship
    • District of Columbia General Hospital
    Chicago Medical School
    • Chicago Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Schiffer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schiffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schiffer works at Robert Schiffer M.d. Inc. in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Schiffer’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiffer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiffer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schiffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schiffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

