Dr. Schiffer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Schiffer, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Schiffer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 60 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Locations
Robert Schiffer M.d. Inc.320 Superior Ave Ste 300, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 650-5771
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schiffer treats me for abdominal pain, anemia and gastritis. He is thorough and concerned. I would recommend Dr. Schiffer for many different medical problems.
About Dr. Robert Schiffer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 60 years of experience
- English, German
- 1457383945
Education & Certifications
- University of CaliforniaIrvine Medical Center
- District of Columbia General Hospital
- Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schiffer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schiffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schiffer speaks German.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiffer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiffer.
