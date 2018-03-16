Overview of Dr. Robert Schiftan, MD

Dr. Robert Schiftan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara|New York Medical College and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Schiftan works at Total MD in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.