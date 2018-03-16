See All Neurologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Robert Schiftan, MD

Neurology
3.4 (16)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Schiftan, MD

Dr. Robert Schiftan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara|New York Medical College and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Schiftan works at Total MD in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schiftan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Total MD Orthopedics and Neurosurgery
    1905 Clint Moore Rd Ste 308, Boca Raton, FL 33496 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 981-8011

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • West Boca Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing
Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing
Sudoscan

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 16, 2018
    How lucky that we met Dr. Schiftan @ Boca West Hospital. His mannerisms, his warmth , concern and professionalism helped orchestrate some serious treatments to my Son who had an MS relapse. His smile put us at ease and we knew we had someone special in our court to advise us and worked hand in hand with my Son's Neurologist. It's so comforting to know there is someone close to home for us. Thank you Dr. Schiftan.
    Renee Schwartz in Boca Raton, FL 33428 — Mar 16, 2018
    About Dr. Robert Schiftan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215063839
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Long Island Jewish/Hillside Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Nassau Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Autonomous University of Guadalajara|New York Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Schiftan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schiftan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schiftan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schiftan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiftan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiftan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schiftan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schiftan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

