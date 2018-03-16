Dr. Robert Schiftan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schiftan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Schiftan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara|New York Medical College and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Total MD Orthopedics and Neurosurgery1905 Clint Moore Rd Ste 308, Boca Raton, FL 33496 Directions (561) 981-8011
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
How lucky that we met Dr. Schiftan @ Boca West Hospital. His mannerisms, his warmth , concern and professionalism helped orchestrate some serious treatments to my Son who had an MS relapse. His smile put us at ease and we knew we had someone special in our court to advise us and worked hand in hand with my Son's Neurologist. It's so comforting to know there is someone close to home for us. Thank you Dr. Schiftan.
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1215063839
- Long Island Jewish/Hillside Medical Center
- Nassau Hospital
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara|New York Medical College
