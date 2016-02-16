Overview of Dr. Robert Schilken, MD

Dr. Robert Schilken, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.



Dr. Schilken works at Allegheny Orthopedic Associates in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Canonsburg, PA and Bethel Park, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.