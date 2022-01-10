Dr. Robert Schillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Schillo, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Schillo, MD
Dr. Robert Schillo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Coraopolis, PA. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver, Heritage Valley Kennedy, Heritage Valley Sewickley and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
Dr. Schillo's Office Locations
Sewickley Medical Oncology Hematology Group-upci1600 Coraopolis Heights Rd Ste F, Coraopolis, PA 15108 Directions (412) 329-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Heritage Valley Kennedy
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice Dr. Cares about his patients and office staff is remarkable. Would recommend him to all.
About Dr. Robert Schillo, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Hematology
Dr. Schillo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schillo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schillo has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Schillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schillo.
