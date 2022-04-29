Dr. Robert Schmid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Schmid, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Schmid, MD
Dr. Robert Schmid, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center, Covenant Medical Center - Lakeside, Grace Clinic at 50th and University Medical Center.
Dr. Schmid's Office Locations
Robert P Schmid MD10105 Quaker Ave, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 797-6398
Wtpsi6112 N State Highway 349 Ste A-1, Midland, TX 79705 Directions (432) 704-5021
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
- Covenant Medical Center - Lakeside
- Grace Clinic at 50th
- University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have had only great experiences with Dr. Schmid and his staff. It is clear he is well-known and well-respected in his field. I am extremely happy with my results and would definitely recommend him to anyone interested in breast augmentation. His staff are always friendly and attentive. I have nothing but good things to say about my experience.
About Dr. Robert Schmid, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Dr. Schmid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmid speaks Spanish.
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmid.
