See All Plastic Surgeons in Lubbock, TX
Dr. Robert Schmid, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Schmid, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (109)
Map Pin Small Lubbock, TX
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Schmid, MD

Dr. Robert Schmid, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center, Covenant Medical Center - Lakeside, Grace Clinic at 50th and University Medical Center.

Dr. Schmid works at Robert P Schmid MD in Lubbock, TX with other offices in Midland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Schmid's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Robert P Schmid MD
    10105 Quaker Ave, Lubbock, TX 79424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 797-6398
  2. 2
    Wtpsi
    6112 N State Highway 349 Ste A-1, Midland, TX 79705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 704-5021

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Covenant Medical Center
  • Covenant Medical Center - Lakeside
  • Grace Clinic at 50th
  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Localized Fat Deposits
Benign Tumor
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Localized Fat Deposits
Benign Tumor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 109 ratings
    Patient Ratings (109)
    5 Star
    (92)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schmid?

    Apr 29, 2022
    I have had only great experiences with Dr. Schmid and his staff. It is clear he is well-known and well-respected in his field. I am extremely happy with my results and would definitely recommend him to anyone interested in breast augmentation. His staff are always friendly and attentive. I have nothing but good things to say about my experience.
    N.S. — Apr 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Schmid, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Schmid, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schmid to family and friends

    Dr. Schmid's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schmid

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Schmid, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Schmid, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134122518
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Schmid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schmid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schmid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    109 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Schmid, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.