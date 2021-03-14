See All Plastic Surgeons in Richmond, VA
Dr. Robert Schmidt, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Schmidt, MD

Dr. Robert Schmidt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital, Chippenham Hospital and Henrico Doctors' Hospital.

Dr. Schmidt works at West End Facial Plastic Surgery in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schmidt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    West End Facial Plastic Surgery
    1630 Wilkes Ridge Pkwy Ste 104, Richmond, VA 23233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 373-6507
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital

Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Home Sleep Study
Hearing Screening
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Home Sleep Study
Hearing Screening

Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 14, 2021
    After going through a rough patch, Dr. Schmidt was recommended to me by hospital staff. Although the timing was unlikely, three in the morning to be exact, Dr. Schmidt was quick to access the situation and provide the exact care I needed. He made sure to explain the process of his actions as I do not have a background in the medical field. We both shared laughed as we were incredibly tired and I am grateful the situation was handled extremely well. The healing process is going smoothly, and I have excited to see the results. Thank you again Dr. Schmidt for such a positive experience with your practice.
    Jessica woods — Mar 14, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Schmidt, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477754885
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Residency
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
    Internship
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR COLL OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
