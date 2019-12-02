Overview

Dr. Robert Schmitz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Schmitz works at Charlotte Gastroenterology Hepatology Ballantyne in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.