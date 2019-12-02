Dr. Robert Schmitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Schmitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Schmitz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Schmitz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Charlotte Gastroenterology Hepatology Ballantyne15830 Ballantyne Medical Pl Ste 175, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (877) 825-6894Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schmitz?
Always receive great care.
About Dr. Robert Schmitz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1548218183
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr|University of Texas Health Science Center
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmitz works at
Dr. Schmitz has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.