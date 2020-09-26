Overview of Dr. Robert Schnall, MD

Dr. Robert Schnall, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Schnall works at Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, PA with other offices in Broomall, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.