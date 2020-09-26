Dr. Robert Schnall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schnall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Schnall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Schnall, MD
Dr. Robert Schnall, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Schnall works at
Dr. Schnall's Office Locations
Lankenau Medical Center100 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 649-6420
- 2 361 Lankenau Medical Building E, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 649-6420
Midlantic Urology1974 Sproul Rd Ste 106, Broomall, PA 19008 Directions (610) 259-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
A physician’s physician. Thorough, extremely detail oriented, conscientious, and an excellent forthright communicator.
About Dr. Robert Schnall, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
