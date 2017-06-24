Dr. Schnarrs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Schnarrs, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Schnarrs, MD
Dr. Robert Schnarrs, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Dr. Schnarrs' Office Locations
Hague Center for Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery Inc.400 W Brambleton Ave Ste 300, Norfolk, VA 23510 Directions (757) 274-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing plastic surgeon. He is warm and caring and able to fix other surgeons botched breast reconstruction. An amazing surgeon. Knowledgeable and saves all nipples of bi lateral mastectomies which have clean margins. He has the best bedside manner and a wicked good sense of humor.
About Dr. Robert Schnarrs, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Plastic Surgery
