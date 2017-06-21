Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Schneider, MD
Dr. Robert Schneider, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They completed their fellowship with Barnes Hosp - Washington U
Rheumatology and Internal Medicine3023 N Ballas Rd Ste 500, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-7930
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I understand complaints about waiting to see a doctor, but good doctors are worth waiting for. This was my first visit with Dr. Schneider. Yes, I was brought back nearly an hour after my scheduled appointment. A thourough history was taken. Staff were kind, respectful, and focused. When I met with Dr. Schneider, I came to understand the long wait. He is patient, he listens and asks thorough questions. He is thorough in the exam and reviewing prior history. The wait is worth this care!
- Barnes Hosp - Washington U
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Schneider accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneider has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.