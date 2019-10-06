Dr. Robert Schnipper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schnipper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Schnipper, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Schnipper, MD
Dr. Robert Schnipper, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED.
Dr. Schnipper's Office Locations
Jacksonville Eye Center2001 College St, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 355-5555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He took time to explain my eye condition. He made me feel comfortable to ask questions. I would I highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Robert Schnipper, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 57 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- Kings County Hospital Center
- NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schnipper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schnipper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schnipper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schnipper has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, Glaucoma Surgery and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schnipper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Schnipper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schnipper.
