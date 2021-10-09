Overview of Dr. Robert Schoderbek, MD

Dr. Robert Schoderbek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.



Dr. Schoderbek works at Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Orthopaedics in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Knee Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.