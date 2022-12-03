Dr. Robert Schoumacher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoumacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Schoumacher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Schoumacher, MD
Dr. Robert Schoumacher, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Schoumacher's Office Locations
Traverse City Practice550 Munson Ave Ste 1101, Traverse City, MI 49686 Directions (616) 267-2200
- 2 35 Michigan St NE # MC056, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-2200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was very informative, funny, and listened well
About Dr. Robert Schoumacher, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Ala
- Univ Of Al Hosp, Pediatric Pulmonology Univ Of Va Med Ctr, Pediatrics
- U Va Hosps
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schoumacher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schoumacher accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schoumacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Schoumacher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schoumacher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schoumacher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schoumacher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.