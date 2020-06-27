Overview

Dr. Robert Schuchardt, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stanley, KS. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Research Medical Center.



Dr. Schuchardt works at College Park Family Care - Stanley in Stanley, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.