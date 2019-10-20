Dr. Robert Schulte, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schulte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Schulte, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Schulte, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Poudre Valley Hospital.
A Step Ahead Foot & Ankle Center2001 S Shields St Ste F, Fort Collins, CO 80526 Directions (970) 493-4660
Alpha Family Medicine Inc1202 Cleveland Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001 Directions (307) 632-1657
Loveland Office3880 Grant Ave Ste 140, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (970) 820-3999Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
- Poudre Valley Hospital
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Schulte worked with me over a number of visits to fit me with orthotics. He made an inexpensive trial pair for me before I invested in the more expensive custom orthotics. And, once those were made, he worked with me until the fit was perfect for pain-free hiking.
- English
- Loretto Hospital and Hugar Surgery Center
- Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Schulte has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schulte accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schulte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schulte has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schulte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schulte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schulte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.