Dr. Robert Schulze, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Schulze, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Schulze works at
Locations
Palmetto Health-USC Cardiology - Columbia Heart8 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 300, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 256-6511
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. S. is a very caring physician. He is never in a rush to get you out the door. He listens to you and makes sure you understand your treatment.
About Dr. Robert Schulze, MD
- Cardiology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1841299427
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Colum Presby Med Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
