Dr. Robert Schuman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Schuman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Schuman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Schuman works at
Locations
-
1
Affiliates In Gastroenterology101 Old Short Hills Rd Fl 3, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 520-7891
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schuman?
Dr. Schuman is an incredible compassionate physician. He has such a strong work ethic, is very knowledge and he has excellent personable skills. He takes his time to explain medical terminology and always goes above and beyond to make others feel comfortable. I trust Dr. Schuman with my life, my fathers life and my friends lives. He is the best!
About Dr. Robert Schuman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689774713
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- New York and Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell Campus
- New York and Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell Campus
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schuman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schuman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schuman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schuman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schuman works at
Dr. Schuman has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schuman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schuman speaks Spanish.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schuman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schuman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.