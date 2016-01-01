Overview of Dr. Robert Schumer, MD

Dr. Robert Schumer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Schumer works at Hudson Valley Glaucoma Care PC in Kingston, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Ocular Hypertension and Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.