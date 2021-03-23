Overview of Dr. Robert Schuyler, MD

Dr. Robert Schuyler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Southeast Health Medical Center.



Dr. Schuyler works at Southeast Health Urology in Dothan, AL with other offices in Enterprise, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.