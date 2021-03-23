Dr. Robert Schuyler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuyler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Schuyler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Schuyler, MD
Dr. Robert Schuyler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Southeast Health Medical Center.
Dr. Schuyler works at
Dr. Schuyler's Office Locations
Southeast Health Urology1118 Ross Clark Cir Ste 500, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 794-4159
Pathology Laboratory Associates1108 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 793-8922Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Southeast Health Enterprise Clinic101 Professional Ln, Enterprise, AL 36330 Directions (334) 347-3404
Hospital Affiliations
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’m impressed with Dr Schuyler and his team. Very professional and informed in their field. After needing their services I have the highest respect for their profession
About Dr. Robert Schuyler, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1982601902
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schuyler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schuyler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schuyler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schuyler has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schuyler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuyler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuyler.
