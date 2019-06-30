Overview of Dr. Robert Schwartz, MD

Dr. Robert Schwartz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Schwartz works at Star Bone Joint Center in Las Cruces, NM with other offices in Roswell, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Avascular Necrosis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.