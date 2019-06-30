Dr. Robert Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Schwartz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.
Southern New Mexico Cancer Center150 N Roadrunner Pkwy, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 556-6440
Sierra Orthopedics300 W Country Club Rd Ste 130, Roswell, NM 88201 Directions (575) 625-2669
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
In the past year, Dr. Robert Schwartz has performed hip and total knee replacement surgeries on me. I would recommend Dr. Schwartz enthusiastically and without reservation. He inspires patient confidence because he takes the time to explain the basis of a diagnosis and the procedures that may be necessary, and he does so in language that can be clearly understood. It was quite remarkable how often hospital personnel--nurses, PTs, OTs, aides, even hospital volunteers--expressed positive comments about Dr. Schwartz' professionalism, personal demeanor, and the good outcomes for his patients. Dr. Schwartz offered me the option of a custom-fitted knee prosthesis. This relatively-new technology facilitates a more accurate placement of the prosthesis and Medicare covers it. Best of all, I am back on the golf course.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1245223569
- Biomechanics The Hospital For Special Surgery, New York,Ny
- The Hospital For Special Surgery New York,Ny
- The Roosevelt Hospital New York ,Ny
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- Michigan State University
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Avascular Necrosis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
