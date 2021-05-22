Dr. Robert Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Schwartz, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Schwartz, MD
Dr. Robert Schwartz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations
- 1 7859 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 330, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 498-4385
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartz?
I recommend Dr. Schwartz to all. Great doctor and staff.
About Dr. Robert Schwartz, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1457471476
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.