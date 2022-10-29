See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Robert Scoma, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.8 (22)
Map Pin Small West Palm Beach, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Robert Scoma, MD

Dr. Robert Scoma, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with Umdnj University Hospital

Dr. Scoma works at Robert S Scoma MD in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer and Thoracentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Scoma's Office Locations

    Robert S Scoma MD PA
    1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 8300, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 832-1234

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lung Cancer
Thoracentesis
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Lung Cancer
Thoracentesis
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)

Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arterial Catheterization With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lung Removal, Open Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Lobectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Segmentectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 29, 2022
    The best of the best
    Robin Sexner Cole — Oct 29, 2022
    Specialties

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487611240
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Umdnj University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lankenau Hospital Med Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Scoma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scoma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scoma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scoma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scoma works at Robert S Scoma MD in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Scoma’s profile.

    Dr. Scoma has seen patients for Lung Cancer and Thoracentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scoma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Scoma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scoma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scoma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scoma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

