Overview of Dr. Robert Scott Jr, MD

Dr. Robert Scott Jr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.