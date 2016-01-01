See All General Surgeons in Daly City, CA
Dr. Robert Scribner, MD

General Surgery
3.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Daly City, CA
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Scribner, MD

Dr. Robert Scribner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Daly City, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Ahmc Seton Medical Center.

Dr. Scribner works at DR JOSEPH MAYER OFFICE in Daly City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Scribner's Office Locations

    Mission Physical Therapy
    1800 Sullivan Ave Rm 308, Daly City, CA 94015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 755-1132
    Thomas J Mcgeoy MD
    1850 Sullivan Ave Ste 300, Daly City, CA 94015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 387-8143

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ahmc Seton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Anal or Rectal Pain
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Anal or Rectal Pain
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Robert Scribner, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336150572
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University Med Center
    Residency
    • Denver General Hospital
    Internship
    • U Hosp Of San Diego Co
    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Scribner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scribner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scribner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scribner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scribner works at DR JOSEPH MAYER OFFICE in Daly City, CA. View the full address on Dr. Scribner’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Scribner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scribner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scribner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scribner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

