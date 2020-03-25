See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Northport, NY
Dr. Robert Scully, MD

Internal Medicine
3.9 (22)
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Scully, MD

Dr. Robert Scully, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Northport, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Scully works at Medicenter Northport in Northport, NY with other offices in Huntington Station, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Scully's Office Locations

    Medicenter Northport
    399 Fort Salonga Rd, Northport, NY 11768 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 423-5400
    City Medical of Upper East Side Pllc
    234 W Jericho Tpke, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 423-5400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Sinusitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 25, 2020
    Dr. Scully is a very good doctor I have trust in him.
    T.miller — Mar 25, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Scully, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1346281086
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
