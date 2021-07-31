Dr. Robert Sealand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sealand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Sealand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Sealand, MD
Dr. Robert Sealand, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Sealand's Office Locations
Richmond Diabetes and Endocrinology8266 Atlee Rd Ste 332, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 764-7686
Behavioral Health Group At Memorial Hospital8220 Meadowbridge Rd Ste 313, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 764-7686
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sealand is the best.....in listening to my concerns in an unhurried visit, in offering his recommendations for my care, in determining which medications to put me on, and, again, in listening to me as though I’m his only patient for the day, and I go in with a list of concerns I have and he patiently allows me to convey those to him. It was a shot in the dark when I chose his name from those on my insurance company’s list of providers, and I’m thankful I did. He is compassionate and kind, completely engaging, and a real partner in my healthcare. It’s difficult to get an appointment with him, yes, and I waited just shy of four months to see him, but he is very accessible in the portal for any concerns I have and he responds quickly. His office staff is polite, kind and most efficient. I’d expect nothing less when the doctor possesses each of those characteristics, also. I am fortunate to be his patient.
About Dr. Robert Sealand, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1093976227
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sealand has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sealand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sealand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sealand has seen patients for Overweight, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sealand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sealand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sealand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sealand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sealand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.