Dr. Robert Sealand, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.9 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Sealand, MD

Dr. Robert Sealand, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Sealand works at Richmond Diabetes and Endocrinology in Mechanicsville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sealand's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Richmond Diabetes and Endocrinology
    8266 Atlee Rd Ste 332, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 764-7686
  2. 2
    Behavioral Health Group At Memorial Hospital
    8220 Meadowbridge Rd Ste 313, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 764-7686

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
  • Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Overweight
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetic Polyneuropathy

Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 31, 2021
    Dr Sealand is the best.....in listening to my concerns in an unhurried visit, in offering his recommendations for my care, in determining which medications to put me on, and, again, in listening to me as though I’m his only patient for the day, and I go in with a list of concerns I have and he patiently allows me to convey those to him. It was a shot in the dark when I chose his name from those on my insurance company’s list of providers, and I’m thankful I did. He is compassionate and kind, completely engaging, and a real partner in my healthcare. It’s difficult to get an appointment with him, yes, and I waited just shy of four months to see him, but he is very accessible in the portal for any concerns I have and he responds quickly. His office staff is polite, kind and most efficient. I’d expect nothing less when the doctor possesses each of those characteristics, also. I am fortunate to be his patient.
    Patricia — Jul 31, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Sealand, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093976227
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Sealand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sealand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sealand has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sealand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sealand works at Richmond Diabetes and Endocrinology in Mechanicsville, VA. View the full address on Dr. Sealand’s profile.

    Dr. Sealand has seen patients for Overweight, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sealand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sealand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sealand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sealand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sealand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

