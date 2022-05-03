Overview of Dr. Robert See, MD

Dr. Robert See, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Palmdale Regional Medical Center.



Dr. See works at California Retina Consultants in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Palmdale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.