Overview of Dr. Robert Seidl, MD

Dr. Robert Seidl, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center, Hopedale Medical Complex and OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Seidl works at Orthopedic & Sports Enhancement Center in Bloomington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.