Dr. Robert Seledotis, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Seledotis, DO
Dr. Robert Seledotis, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Dr. Seledotis works at
Dr. Seledotis' Office Locations
Robert J. Seledotis DO PC Inc.847 Parchment Dr SE Ste 125, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 454-9246
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
One year later after having a L5/S1 disectomy, I found myself in need of Dr. Seladotis, yet again. Upon reviewing new Xrays and a MRI, it was clear that my back had worsened and it was crucial to my health to have a spinal fusion. With complete fear, anxiety and concern... Dr. Seladotis professionally explained how necessary the surgery was and calmingly reassured me it would be in my best interest. Post surgery, I am recovering wonderfully and comfortably. My fusion was a complete success.
About Dr. Robert Seledotis, DO
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1053386789
Dr. Seledotis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes.
Dr. Seledotis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Seledotis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Seledotis works at
Dr. Seledotis has seen patients for Spondylolisthesis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Seledotis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.
