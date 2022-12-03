Overview

Dr. Robert Selfe, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Greenville, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Selfe works at SHMG Diabetes & Endocrinology - Grand Rapids in Greenville, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.