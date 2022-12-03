Dr. Robert Selfe, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selfe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Selfe, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Selfe, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Greenville, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Locations
SHMG Diabetes & Endocrinology - Grand Rapids705 S Greenville West Dr Ste 201, Greenville, MI 48838 Directions (616) 267-7758
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Selfe was very helpful in explaining what I need to do to gain better control of my Diabetes .
About Dr. Robert Selfe, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1003038605
Education & Certifications
- SCS/MSUCOM/Metro Health - University of Michigan (GME)
- Michigan State University (COM)
