Dr. Robert Selig, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Selig, MD

Dr. Robert Selig, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Selig works at Andorra Pediatrics in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Selig's Office Locations

    Andorra Pediatrics
    8945 Ridge Ave Ste 3, Philadelphia, PA 19128

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
ADHD and-or ADD
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
ADHD and-or ADD
Wellness Examination

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration
ADHD and-or ADD
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bird Flu
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchiolitis
Bronchospasm
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Enteritis
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Motion Sickness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Runner's Knee
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu
Tobacco Use Disorder
Torticollis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Robert Selig, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1932169109
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
    • Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    • Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Selig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Selig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Selig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Selig works at Andorra Pediatrics in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Selig’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Selig. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

