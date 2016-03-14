Dr. Robert Seminara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seminara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Seminara, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Brooklyn Office69 Bay Ridge Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 921-1212
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable and friendly. He spent his time with me, never did I feel rushed. Surgery went well as he assured that it would prior to my procedure. I would recommend Dr. Seminara to anyone in need of his care.
- General Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Seminara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seminara accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seminara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Seminara. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seminara.
