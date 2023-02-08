Overview of Dr. Robert Sershon, MD

Dr. Robert Sershon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ|Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Sershon works at Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Arlington, VA and Annandale, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.