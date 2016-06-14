See All Allergists & Immunologists in Warwick, RI
Dr. Robert Settipane, MD

Allergy & Immunology
2.9 (17)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Settipane, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with South County Hospital.

Dr. Settipane works at Tollgate Allergy and Asthma Center in Warwick, RI with other offices in East Providence, RI and Wakefield, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tollgate Allergy and Asthma
    40 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 732-9191
  2. 2
    Allergy & Asthma Center
    450 Veterans Memorial Pkwy Bldg 15A, East Providence, RI 02914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 331-8426
  3. 3
    Allergy and Asthma Specialists
    44 Main St, Wakefield, RI 02879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 789-3590

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hives Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Settipane, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750456042
    Education & Certifications

    • Rhode Island Hospital
    Internship
    • Waterbury Hospital
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Settipane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Settipane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Settipane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Settipane has seen patients for Hives, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Settipane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Settipane. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Settipane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Settipane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Settipane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

