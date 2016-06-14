Dr. Robert Settipane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Settipane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Settipane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Settipane, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with South County Hospital.
Dr. Settipane works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tollgate Allergy and Asthma40 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 732-9191
-
2
Allergy & Asthma Center450 Veterans Memorial Pkwy Bldg 15A, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 331-8426
-
3
Allergy and Asthma Specialists44 Main St, Wakefield, RI 02879 Directions (401) 789-3590
Hospital Affiliations
- South County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Settipane?
I love Dr Settipane. I have been seeing allergists since my 20's and am now in my 60's. I still have questions but my former doctor would give me a joke like answer which I hated. Dr Settipane listened to me. patiently answered my questions without complexity and tested me to help me with my concerns. He has a very precious dry sense of humor. He is humble and intelligent. Perfect combo for me.
About Dr. Robert Settipane, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1750456042
Education & Certifications
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Waterbury Hospital
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Settipane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Settipane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Settipane works at
Dr. Settipane has seen patients for Hives, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Settipane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Settipane speaks Portuguese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Settipane. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Settipane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Settipane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Settipane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.