Dr. Sevenich accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robert Sevenich, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Sevenich, MD
Dr. Robert Sevenich, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Sevenich works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sevenich's Office Locations
-
1
Saint Josephs Outpatient Behavioral Care Clinic45 10th St W Ste G700, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (651) 232-3640
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sevenich?
About Dr. Robert Sevenich, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1801856307
Education & Certifications
- REGIONS HOSPITAL
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sevenich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sevenich works at
Dr. Sevenich has seen patients for Conduct Disorder and Psychosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sevenich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sevenich has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sevenich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sevenich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sevenich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.