Dr. Robert Severinac, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (104)
Map Pin Small Fort Wayne, IN
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Severinac, MD

Dr. Robert Severinac, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital.

Dr. Severinac works at SUMMIT RADIOLOGY in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Warsaw, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Severinac's Office Locations

  1
    Dupont Hospital
    2520 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 432-1568
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
  2
    Indiana Plastic Surgery Center, PC
    1000 Providence Dr, Warsaw, IN 46580 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 489-0099
  3
    Indiana Plastic Surgery Center PC
    10020 DuPont Circle Ct Ste 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 489-0099

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dupont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Age Spots
Big Ears
Skin Cancer
Age Spots
Big Ears

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dermal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
External Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Extra Nipples Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Birth Defect Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Local Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Lutheran Preferred
    • Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 104 ratings
    Patient Ratings (104)
    5 Star
    (98)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 02, 2022
    I am so happy with my results from Dr. Severinac! He was very helpful through the whole process and answered all of my questions. Even when I was really nervous the day of my rhinoplasty surgery Dr. Severinac made me feel more comfortable. He did an amazing job and I feel so much more confident now! I’m so glad I chose him as my plastic surgeon and would highly recommend!
    Amy — Nov 02, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Severinac, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Croatian
    NPI Number
    • 1033120969
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Charlotte Plas Surgery Center
    Residency
    • Grand Rapids Area Med Edn Center
    Internship
    • Grand Rapids Med Edu Center
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Kalamazoo College
