Dr. Robert Severinac, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Severinac, MD
Dr. Robert Severinac, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital.
Dr. Severinac's Office Locations
Dupont Hospital2520 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 432-1568Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Indiana Plastic Surgery Center, PC1000 Providence Dr, Warsaw, IN 46580 Directions (260) 489-0099
Indiana Plastic Surgery Center PC10020 DuPont Circle Ct Ste 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 489-0099
Hospital Affiliations
- Dupont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Lutheran Preferred
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
Ratings & Reviews
I am so happy with my results from Dr. Severinac! He was very helpful through the whole process and answered all of my questions. Even when I was really nervous the day of my rhinoplasty surgery Dr. Severinac made me feel more comfortable. He did an amazing job and I feel so much more confident now! I’m so glad I chose him as my plastic surgeon and would highly recommend!
About Dr. Robert Severinac, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Croatian
Education & Certifications
- Charlotte Plas Surgery Center
- Grand Rapids Area Med Edn Center
- Grand Rapids Med Edu Center
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Kalamazoo College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Severinac has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Severinac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Severinac speaks Croatian.
104 patients have reviewed Dr. Severinac. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Severinac.
