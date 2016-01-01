Dr. Robert Shakar Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shakar Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Shakar Jr, MD
Dr. Robert Shakar Jr, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Novant Health Pender Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Shakar Jr works at
American Anesthesiology - Wilmington2520 Independence Blvd Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 505-4567
About Dr. Robert Shakar Jr, MD
Anesthesiology
30 years of experience
English
Male
NPI: 1861497687
- University Of Fl College Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Anesthesiology
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Dr. Shakar Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shakar Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shakar Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shakar Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shakar Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.