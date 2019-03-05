Overview of Dr. Robert Shalhoub, MD

Dr. Robert Shalhoub, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with St Vincent'S Hsp & M C-Ny, Internal Medicine/Pediatrics



Dr. Shalhoub works at Northwell Health Physician Partners at Chelsea South in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.