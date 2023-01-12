Dr. Robert Shalvoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shalvoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Shalvoy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Shalvoy, MD
Dr. Robert Shalvoy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Shalvoy works at
Dr. Shalvoy's Office Locations
Kent Hospital455 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 737-7000
Providence Office100 BUTLER DR, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 277-0790
Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island111 Brewster St Bldg 89, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 729-2769
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I give Dr. Shalvoy and the Team 11/10!!
About Dr. Robert Shalvoy, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1154368926
Education & Certifications
- Hughston Clinic
- Boston University Med Ctr/univ Hp|Umdnj University Hospital
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
