Dr. Robert Shalvoy, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (41)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Shalvoy, MD

Dr. Robert Shalvoy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Shalvoy works at Kent Hospital-Multiple Sclerosis Center of Care New England in Warwick, RI with other offices in Providence, RI and Pawtucket, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shalvoy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kent Hospital
    455 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 737-7000
  2. 2
    Providence Office
    100 BUTLER DR, Providence, RI 02906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 277-0790
  3. 3
    Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island
    111 Brewster St Bldg 89, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 729-2769

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kent Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Internal Derangement of Knee
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Baker's Cyst
Broken Arm
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Clavicle Fracture
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Sprain
Femur Fracture
Foot Conditions
Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hip Fracture
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Knee Disorders
Knee Fracture
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Plantar Fasciitis
Runner's Knee
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Stabilizations
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spondylitis
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Finger
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Robert Shalvoy, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154368926
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hughston Clinic
    Residency
    • Boston University Med Ctr/univ Hp|Umdnj University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Shalvoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shalvoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shalvoy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shalvoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shalvoy has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shalvoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Shalvoy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shalvoy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shalvoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shalvoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

