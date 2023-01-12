Overview of Dr. Robert Shalvoy, MD

Dr. Robert Shalvoy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Shalvoy works at Kent Hospital-Multiple Sclerosis Center of Care New England in Warwick, RI with other offices in Providence, RI and Pawtucket, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.