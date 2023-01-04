See All Urologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Robert Shapiro, MD

Urology
4.0 (35)
Scottsdale, AZ
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Shapiro, MD

Dr. Robert Shapiro, MD is an Urology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.

Dr. Shapiro works at Arizona Urology Specialist, PLLC in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shapiro's Office Locations

    United Urology Group- Perimeter
    17300 N Perimeter Dr Ste 220, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 (480) 661-2662
    Scottsdale - 92nd Street
    10301 N 92nd St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 (480) 661-2662
    Arizona Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Center LLC
    20201 N Scottsdale Healthcare Dr Ste 280, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 (480) 661-2662
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 04, 2023
    Our experience with Dr. Shapiro and his office was amazing. In every appointment we found him to be very thorough and his staff to be incredibly efficient. My husband's surgery and recovery went extremely well. Dr. Shapiro always ensured we had all our questions answered and was very patient with us. He truly helped make a difficult situation easier with his demeanor and authentic caring. While in the hospital recovering we found the nursing staff to also be highly respectful and appreciative of Dr. Shapiro's work. We highly recommend Dr. Shapiro and so grateful he was the surgeon for my husband.
    About Dr. Robert Shapiro, MD

    Urology
    32 years of experience
    English
    1033198320
    Education & Certifications

    University of Washington
    Va Mason Hospital
    University of Michigan Medical School
    University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
