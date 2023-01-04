Dr. Robert Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Shapiro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Shapiro, MD
Dr. Robert Shapiro, MD is an Urology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Dr. Shapiro's Office Locations
United Urology Group- Perimeter17300 N Perimeter Dr Ste 220, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 661-2662
Scottsdale - 92nd Street10301 N 92nd St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 661-2662
Arizona Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Center LLC20201 N Scottsdale Healthcare Dr Ste 280, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 661-2662Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Our experience with Dr. Shapiro and his office was amazing. In every appointment we found him to be very thorough and his staff to be incredibly efficient. My husband's surgery and recovery went extremely well. Dr. Shapiro always ensured we had all our questions answered and was very patient with us. He truly helped make a difficult situation easier with his demeanor and authentic caring. While in the hospital recovering we found the nursing staff to also be highly respectful and appreciative of Dr. Shapiro's work. We highly recommend Dr. Shapiro and so grateful he was the surgeon for my husband.
About Dr. Robert Shapiro, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1033198320
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Va Mason Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
