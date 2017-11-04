Dr. Robert Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Shapiro, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Shapiro, MD
Dr. Robert Shapiro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University.
Dr. Shapiro's Office Locations
J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital- Dermatology/Mohs Surgery Clinic, Mary Babb Randolph Cancer Center1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (855) 988-2273Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Uha Family Medicine Lab1 Stadium Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4500
Wvu Medicine Waynesburg Clinic451 Murtha Dr, Waynesburg, PA 15370 Directions (304) 594-1313
Healthworks Rehab and Fitness6040 University Town Centre Dr, Morgantown, WV 26501 Directions (304) 598-4880
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shapiro is kind, experienced, and compassionate. I had been turned away by many doctors, until he finally came along! Not only did he care for me after my reconstructive surgery, he also gave me great continued care and is still my favorite dr!
About Dr. Robert Shapiro, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
