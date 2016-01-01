Overview

Dr. Robert Shapiro, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Shapiro works at Inova Medical Group - Cardiology in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Wyomissing, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Ectasia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.