Dr. Robert Shavelson, MD
Dr. Robert Shavelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Shavelson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tinton Falls, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Dr. Shavelson works at
Locations
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Primary Care4001 Asbury Ave, Tinton Falls, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 838-4225
Tinton Falls Medical Associates4057 Asbury Ave Ste 2, Tinton Falls, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 922-1222
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shavelson is very knowledgeable & truly cares about his patients health and well being. He takes his time & throughly explains everything. His staff is excellent, the girls at the front make you feel welcome and are very accommodating. Dr also offers laser services!! I couldn't be a happier patient!!
About Dr. Robert Shavelson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730173584
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Internal Medicine
- Ob/gyn
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shavelson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shavelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shavelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shavelson works at
Dr. Shavelson speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Shavelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shavelson.
