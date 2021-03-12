Overview of Dr. Robert Shaw, MD

Dr. Robert Shaw, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South and Mercy Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Shaw works at Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Plastic Surgery in Springfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.