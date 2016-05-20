Overview of Dr. Robert Shaw, MD

Dr. Robert Shaw, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.



Dr. Shaw works at Pulaski Surgery Clinic in North Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.