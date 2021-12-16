Overview of Dr. Robert Shebert, MD

Dr. Robert Shebert, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Shebert works at Sylvester at Coral Gables in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.